3,201 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,798,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after acquiring an additional 345,331 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

