348 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,119,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,878,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,554,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of IAK opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $109.09 and a 12-month high of $139.08. The firm has a market cap of $748.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.