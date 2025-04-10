4,400 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Frontdoor Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

