4,803 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 13.1 %

TWLO opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

