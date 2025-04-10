48,385 Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,385 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orion Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 118,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 121,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ORN shares. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.