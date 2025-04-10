71,756 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

