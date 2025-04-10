87,761 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,403,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,625,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,264,000 after acquiring an additional 643,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 5.6 %

KRG opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

