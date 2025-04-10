97,268 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4,307.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.