98,500 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ares Management by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ares Management by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,523,000. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 69,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total transaction of $11,239,947.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,052.91. This trade represents a 69.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 15.7 %

ARES opened at $142.58 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 183.25%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

