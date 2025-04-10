Aaron Ondrey Sells 7,489 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

