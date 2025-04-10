Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 5.3% increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ASGI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 324,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,450. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hunersen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,020. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

