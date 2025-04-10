Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 5.3% increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ASGI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 324,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,450. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
