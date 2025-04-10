Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

ABSI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 1,351,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,410. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Absci has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Absci by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Absci by 379.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absci by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 123,896 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

