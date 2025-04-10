Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 380,275 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $166,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

