Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.