Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 3,377 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

