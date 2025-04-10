Accredited Investors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $489.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

