Accredited Investors Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

