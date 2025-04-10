Accredited Investors Inc. Has $616,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 329,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,376,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $358.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.39. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

