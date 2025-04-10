Accredited Investors Inc. Has $76.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $546.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $562.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $576.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

