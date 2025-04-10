Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $52,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

