Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $52,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,222,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $184.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

