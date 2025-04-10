Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 2,087 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,436.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,428,000 after purchasing an additional 459,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,183,000 after buying an additional 176,993 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

