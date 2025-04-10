Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $60.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

