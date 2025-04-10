Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 42 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,029,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $499.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $549.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

