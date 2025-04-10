Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 4,484 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.4 %

WFC stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

