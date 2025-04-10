Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $932.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $398.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $962.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $881.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.