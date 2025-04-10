ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 13969548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of £941,796.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

