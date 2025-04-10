ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $64,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,063 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.53. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

