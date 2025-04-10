Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,106 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $88,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $364.64 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

