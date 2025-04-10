Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.8% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.34.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

