Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,293 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $115,878,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after buying an additional 665,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $76,303,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,535,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,851,000 after buying an additional 378,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,872,000 after buying an additional 341,787 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

