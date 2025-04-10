Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,650 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,977,000 after acquiring an additional 350,277 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after acquiring an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $98,560,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.13.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of TT opened at $343.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $286.32 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

