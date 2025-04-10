Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 378 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 127,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 48,737 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 106,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 760,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

