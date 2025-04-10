Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after buying an additional 268,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.