Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.