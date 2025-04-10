Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.93.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 5.6 %

TOL stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.03. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

