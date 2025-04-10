Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

