Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 8.1 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $342.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.