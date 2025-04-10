Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $105,525.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,280. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $146.75 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

