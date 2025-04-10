Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 10.0 %

BlackRock stock opened at $897.11 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $988.95.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.62.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

