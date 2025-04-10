Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $4.47 Million in ProShares Short Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 290,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 1.45% of ProShares Short Ether ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ProShares Short Ether ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Ether ETF Price Performance

SETH opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. ProShares Short Ether ETF has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

About ProShares Short Ether ETF

The ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (SETH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Galaxy Ethereum index. The fund tracks the inverse (-1x) daily price movements of its underlying index. The fund aims to profit from the price decline of Ether SETH was launched on Nov 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

