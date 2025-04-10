Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,757 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,106,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares during the last quarter. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,940,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70,275 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

