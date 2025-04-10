Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

