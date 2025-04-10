Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 2.3 %

Aena S.M.E. Increases Dividend

OTC ANYYY opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0238 per share. This is a positive change from Aena S.M.E.’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Aena S.M.E.

(Get Free Report)

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.