Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.75. The company had a trading volume of 879,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,767. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. Aflac has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,391,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aflac by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 116,341 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 29.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

