AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,629. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management has a one year low of C$7.37 and a one year high of C$11.95.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 22,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$267,525.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

