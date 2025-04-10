Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.88 and last traded at $109.80. Approximately 783,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,392,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

