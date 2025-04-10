Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.51 and last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 3894820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.55.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 11.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,074.12. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

