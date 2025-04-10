Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Timothy Rolph Sells 6,250 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,589.48. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $556,625.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 18,750 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $1,059,562.50.

On Monday, January 27th, Timothy Rolph sold 31,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,742,812.50.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 1,370,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -0.18. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 940,388 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after acquiring an additional 800,216 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 583,486 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,238,000 after purchasing an additional 513,613 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

