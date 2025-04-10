Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$21.00 to C$15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.53%.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
